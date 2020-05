The Supreme Court has just completed its specially scheduled oral arguments on selected cases that were originally to have been argued in March and April. Rather than rush out rulings by the end of June on these big cases, I hope that the Supreme Court will extend the current term for as long as necessary—end of July? mid-August?—to issue careful and thorough opinions in them.

The unfortunate fact of the matter is that the justices probably won’t be going anywhere else this summer.