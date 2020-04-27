Skip to content
Sections
The Corner
Bench Memos
The Morning Jolt
The Tuesday
News
Books, Arts & Manners
All Articles
Authors
Podcasts
Photos
Games
Videos
Podcasts
The Editors
Mad Dogs & Englishmen
Give Me Liberty
The McCarthy Report
Victor Davis Hanson
For Life
Political Beats
Constitutionally Speaking
The Great Books
The Bookmonger
Radio Free California
Ordered Liberty
Photos
News & Events
Cartoons
Culture
Military
Science & Technology
Sports
World
Magazine
Latest Issue
Archive
Subscribe
Give NR as a Gift
Customer Care
NRPLUS
Topics
Politics & Policy
Elections
Culture
White House
Film & TV
PC Culture
U.S.
World
Immigration
Economy & Business
About
FAQ
About Us
The Masthead
Emails & Alerts
Wine Club
Careers
Advertise
Donate
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NR Institute
Search
Send a Tip
instagram
Primary Menu
National Review
Large National Review Logo