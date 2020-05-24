Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Forceful Dissent from Ninth Circuit Order Allowing Ban on In-Person Religious Services

By

In a ruling Friday in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, a divided panel of the Ninth Circuit denied a church’s challenge to state and county orders barring in-person religious services. Judge Daniel Collins forcefully dissented.

Collins rejected California’s “extraordinary claim that the current emergency gives the Governor the power to restrict any and all constitutional rights, as long as he has acted in ‘good faith’ and has ‘some factual basis’ for his edicts.” The Supreme Court’s 1905 ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts does not, he argued, “support[] the view that an emergency displaces normal constitutional standards. Rather, Jacobson provides that an emergency may justify temporary constraints within those standards.” (Emphasis in original.) Therefore, the church’s challenge must be evaluated under the traditional framework that governs Free Exercise claims.

Under that traditional framework, the first question in addressing a Free Exercise claim is whether the challenged restrictions are neutral and generally applicable. Here, the restrictions, Collins explains, explicitly discriminate against religious conduct and are therefore not neutral:

In framing its restrictions in response to the pandemic, California did not purport simply to proscribe specific forms of underlying physical conduct that it identified as dangerous, such as failing to maintain social distancing or having an excessive number of persons within an enclosed space. Instead, Executive Order N-33-20 presumptively prohibited California residents from leaving their homes for any reason, except to the extent that an exception to that order granted back the freedom to conduct particular activities or to travel back and forth to such activities.

As set forth by the State, the four-stage Reopening Plan assigns “retail (curbside only), manufacturing & logistics” to the initial portion of “Phase 2,” and in-store retail, “child care, offices & limited hospitality, [and] personal services” to a later portion of Phase 2…. By contrast, “religious services” are explicitly assigned to a “Stage 3” that also includes “movie theaters” and other “personal & hospitality services.”

By explicitly and categorically assigning all in-person “religious services” to a future Phase 3—without any express regard to the number of attendees, the size of the space, or the safety protocols followed in such services —the State’s Reopening Plan undeniably discriminates on its face against religious conduct. [Some quotation marks omitted.]

The restrictions are also not generally applicable but instead create a “highly reticulated patchwork of designated activities and accompanying guidelines.”

The restrictions therefore can survive only if they satisfy strict scrutiny, but, Collins determines, they plainly don’t:

The State’s undeniably compelling interest in public health could be achieved by narrower regulations that burdened religion to a far lesser degree. As Plaintiffs have reiterated throughout these proceedings, they will comply with every single guideline that other businesses are required to comply with. [Some quotation marks omitted.]

Update (5/25): I’m glad to learn that South Bay Pentecostal Church has filed an emergency application in the Supreme Court. If the Court reaches the merits of the Free Exercise claim, I’d expect a unanimous reversal of the Ninth Circuit.

Most Popular

World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Immigration

The Party’s Over — No More Guest(worker)s

By
Last month's Presidential Proclamation temporarily suspending a tiny sliver of permanent immigration in response to Great Depression 2.0 also called for a review of the alphabet soup of foreign-worker programs. The relevant cabinet departments were instructed to offer recommendations "to stimulate the United ... Read More
Immigration

The Party’s Over — No More Guest(worker)s

By
Last month's Presidential Proclamation temporarily suspending a tiny sliver of permanent immigration in response to Great Depression 2.0 also called for a review of the alphabet soup of foreign-worker programs. The relevant cabinet departments were instructed to offer recommendations "to stimulate the United ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

The Makings of Modern Madness

By
The paradigm of mind–brain dualism, like the story of syphilis, is by no means virgin territory. However, Allan Ropper and Brian Burrell’s How The Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness puts both the legacy of dualism and the story of syphilis under the microscope, and offers a ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

The Makings of Modern Madness

By
The paradigm of mind–brain dualism, like the story of syphilis, is by no means virgin territory. However, Allan Ropper and Brian Burrell’s How The Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness puts both the legacy of dualism and the story of syphilis under the microscope, and offers a ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More