Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

How Future Vacancies Could Transform the Federal Courts of Appeals

By

Last month, I did a quick breakdown of the federal courts of appeals by party of appointing president (which is at best a very crude metric of judicial philosophy). Here I am going to take a harder look at how the composition of each court might change by the end of 2020.

In particular, I am going to identify which sitting judges are, or will soon be (i.e., by July 2020), eligible to take senior status or retire. I emphasize that in doing so I express no opinion whether any particular judge should take senior status or retire. I also offer no prediction on who might. As a general rule, judges appointed by Democratic presidents are much less likely than judges appointed by Republican presidents to step down.

I set forth in “Potential new” what the new composition of the court would be if all senior-eligible judges stepped down and were replaced by appointees of President Trump. That, of course, is a farfetched scenario. But it nonetheless might shed some light on the future, especially if President Trump wins a second term.

To avoid repeating the phrases “appointee of Republican president” and “appointee of Democratic president,” I will use the shorthands R and D. In doing so, I do not mean to suggest that judges are political partisans. I will also use V for vacancy.

Here we go, circuit by circuit:

D.C. Circuit

Now: 4 R, 7 D

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Henderson) and 3 D (Garland, Rogers, and Tatel)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 R (Griffith)

Potential new: 7 R, 4 D

First Circuit

Now: 2 R, 4 D

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Torruella) and 1 D (Lynch)

Senior-eligible soon: none

Potential new: 3 R, 3 D

Second Circuit

Now: 4 R, 7 D, 2 V

Nominations of Bianco and Park are pending on Senate floor

1 R (Jacobs) will take senior status on May 31

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Hall) and 4 D (Cabranes, Chin, Katzmann, Pooler)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 D (Droney)

Potential new: 11 R, 2 D

Third Circuit

Now: 7 R, 6 D, 1 V

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Smith) and 2 D (Ambro and McKee)

Senior-eligible soon: none

Potential new: 10 R, 4 D

Fourth Circuit

Now: 6 R, 9 D

I’m counting Gregory (recess-appointed by Clinton, then appointed by Bush) as D

Senior-eligible now: 3  2 R (Agee, Niemeyer, Wilkinson) and 4 D (Floyd, Gregory, King, Motz)

Update (5/22): I now see that I messed up on Judge Agee; he becomes senior-eligible in November 2020.

Senior-eligible soon: none 1 D (Keenan)

Update (5/22): I missed that Judge Keenan becomes senior-eligible in March 2020.

Potential new: 10 R, 5 D 11 R, 4 D

Fifth Circuit

Now: 11 R, 5 D, 1 V

Senior-eligible now: 3 R (Jones, Smith, Southwick) and 2 D (Dennis, Stewart)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 R (Owen)

Potential new: 13 R, 3 D

Sixth Circuit

Now: 10 R, 6 D

I’m counting White (first nominated by Clinton but appointed by Bush) as D

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Gibbons) and 4 D (Clay, Cole, Donald, Moore)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 R (Griffin—next week)

Potential new: 14 R, 2 D

Seventh Circuit

Now: 9 R, 2 D

Senior-eligible now: 4 R (Easterbrook, Flaum, Kanne, Rovner) and 1 D (Wood)

Senior-eligible soon: none

Potential new: 10 R, 1 D

Eighth Circuit

Now: 10 R, 1 D

Senior-eligible now: 2 R (Benton, Loken)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 R (Shepherd)

Potential new: 10 R, 1 D

Ninth Circuit

Now: 9 R, 16 D, 4 V

Nominations of Collins and Lee are pending on Senate floor; Bress in committee

Senior-eligible now: 4 R (Bea, Bybee, Callahan, M. Smith) and 8 D (Berzon, Fletcher, Gould, Graber, McKeown, Paez, Rawlinson, Thomas)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 R (Ikuta) and 1 D (Wardlaw)

Potential new: 22 R, 7 D

Tenth Circuit

Now: 5 R, 7 D

Senior-eligible now: 1 R (Hartz) and 2 D (Briscoe, Lucero)

Senior-eligible soon: none

Potential new: 7 R, 5 D

Eleventh Circuit

Now: 6 R, 6 D

Senior-eligible now: 2 R (Carnes, Tjoflat) and 1 D (Marcus)

Senior-eligible soon: 1 D (Wilson)

Potential new: 8 R, 4 D

Federal Circuit

Now: 4 R, 8 D

Senior-eligible now: 3 R (Lourie, Newman, Prost) and 2 D (Dyk, Wallach)

Senior-eligible soon: none

Potential new: 6 R, 6 D

(I may well have made some errors in this compilation. Please notify me if you discover any, and I will update the post.)

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More