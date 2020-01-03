Introducing The Essential Scalia

I’m pleased to see that Penguin Random House has announced the forthcoming publication of The Essential Scalia: On the Constitution, the Courts, and the Rule of Law, co-edited by Sixth Circuit judge Jeffrey S. Sutton and me and featuring a beautiful foreword by Justice Elena Kagan.

I’ll have much more to say about this volume as the publication date approaches. For now, I’ll just observe that if you want to encounter Justice Scalia’s great legal mind in action, from broad questions about legal interpretation to specific disputes over constitutional provisions, this is the book for you.

The Essential Scalia completes a trilogy of volumes of Justice Scalia’s writings that I’ve had the privilege of co-editing (and that will all have been published by the Crown Forum imprint of Penguin Random House). The first two volumes, co-edited with Christopher J. Scalia, were Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived (2017), a New York Times bestseller, and On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer (2019). I’m grateful for the rave reviews that these first two volumes received—all credit, of course, goes to Justice Scalia—and am hopeful for an even stronger response to the new volume.