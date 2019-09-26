Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Canards of Contemporary Legal Analysis

Last week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivered a lecture on Assorted Canards of Contemporary Legal Analysis at the Case Western Reserve Unviersity School of Law. The lecture, inspired by Justice Antonin Scalia’s famed lecture on legal canards from 1989, took issue with some common misperceptions and misrepresentations of textualism, among other canards. Video of the lecture is available here. The text of the remarks will be published in the Case Western Reserve Law Review and more details on the lecture series of which Judge Barrett’s talk was a part may be found here.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verhiej Memorial Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Business Law and Regulation at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law. @jadler1969