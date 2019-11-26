Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Judge Elrod on Federal Judges and the Federalist Society

By

A follow-up to my two posts (Part 1 and Part 2) yesterday.

I’ve learned that Fifth Circuit judge Jennifer Elrod, who is a member of the Committee on Codes of Conduct of the Judicial Conference of the United States, recently opined publicly that the Committee’s Advisory Opinion No. 116 does not bar federal judges from taking part in Federalist Society events. Here’s what she had to say ten days ago in the course of moderating a panel on ethics at the Federalist Society’s annual convention:

As another side note, there may be an elephant in the room for some of you, wondering, “What in the world is a federal judge doing moderating a Federalist Society panel?” You may have seen some things in the newspaper about such things. I want you to know that I take ethical responsibilities very seriously, and in fact, I am privileged to be an appointee on the Judicial Codes of Conduct Committee appointed by the Chief Justice. So I have personally studied Advisory Opinion 116. And I can’t speak for others, but I can speak for myself and I believe it is entirely ethical to be engaged with lawyers and scholars leading in the field in nonpartisan fashion in the wonderful way that the Federalist Society does. So I am glad to be here. [Video at 3:25-4:22.]

Most Popular

White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More