Judge Justin Walker: What Are They Saying?

(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

The Senate Judiciary Committee has announced that it will hold a hearing tomorrow morning on the nomination of Judge Justin Walker, President Trump’s nominee to the D.C. Circuit.

Support for Judge Walker’s nomination is very strong, and continuing to grow by the day. Here’s a look at what people are saying:

Advertisement

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.)

“Judge Walker is a brilliant and fair jurist who reveres the Constitution and our nation’s founding principles. He understands the crucial but limited role that a judge must play in our constitutional order. I have known my fellow Kentuckian for a long time. The entire country will benefit from having this brilliant, principled and fair-minded legal expert on this consequential bench.”

Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.)

Advertisement

“I was proud to recommend Justin to the administration for the Western District vacancy, and I congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate today. I am confident his experience, knowledge, and dedication to the Constitution will serve Kentuckians well.”

Senator Mike Lee (R.,Utah)

“I have known Justin Walker for years, and have had many opportunities to review his legal and scholarly writings. He is an unusually gifted lawyer and judge, and I couldn’t be more pleased that President Trump has decided to nominate him to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The American people will benefit tremendously from his service on that important tribunal.”

Allison Ball, State Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky

Advertisement

“Congratulations to my friend Justin Walker on the @POTUS nomination for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Justin is an intelligent and principled jurist and I am proud to support this Kentuckian!”

Leonard Leo

Advertisement

“Judge Walker has had an impressive legal career, during which he has aligned himself with originalism, textualism, and the important separation of powers principles that make our country great. He is very close to Leader McConnell, and I expect he will be confirmed, continuing the unprecedented success that President Trump, Leader McConnell, and conservatives have had in restoring the rule of law to our federal courts.”

Carrie Severino, Judicial Crisis Network President

“Congratulations to Judge Justin Walker on his nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Currently a district judge in Kentucky, Walker graduated top of his class at Duke University and Harvard Law. He is a former law clerk to both then-Judge Kavanaugh and Justice Kennedy. Before his confirmation to the district court, Judge Walker was a law professor at the University of Louisville. His scholarship focused on separation of powers and the administrative state from an originalist perspective. Judge Walker was an unrelenting defender of Justice Kavanaugh during the left’s unprecedented smear campaign. I expect Walker to bring similar courage with him to the DC Circuit as he defends the rule of law. I look forward to his confirmation.”

Donald McGahn, former White House counsel

Advertisement

“He has exceptional academic credentials, clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court, and has focused his legal scholarship on precisely the sort of issues that come before the D.C. Circuit. Judge Walker fits the mold of the president’s federal appellate court nominees, I applaud his selection, and wish him a speedy confirmation.”

Mike Davis, Article III Project president

“Judge Walker will bring to the Second Highest Court in the Land his everyday-American upbringing, Midwestern sensibilities, impeccable credentials, conservative judicial philosophy, and brilliant legal mind,” Mr. Davis said. “He understands that his modest, but critical, role as a judge is to interpret the law as written — not how he wishes it were written if he were a senator.”

Link: https://judicialnetwork.com/in-the-news/justin-walker-what-are-they-saying/