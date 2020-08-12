Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Judge Stephen F. Williams, R.I.P.

By

I’m very sorry to have learned, while I was way, of the death of Judge Stephen F. Williams, an outstanding judge on the D.C. Circuit for more than three decades. Here is a beautiful tribute to him by law professor Aaron Nielson.

I will add only that while I was not fortunate to have known Judge Williams well, I did have the privilege of speaking with him on a number of occasions, and I was always struck by his deep intellect, his passion for ideas, and his generosity of spirit. My condolences to all those who loved him.

