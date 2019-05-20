Judicial-Nominations Update

(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Last week the Senate voted to confirm Ken Lee (Ninth Circuit) — the 40th circuit court nominee confirmed since Inauguration Day — along with two other district court nominees.

And more confirmations are expected this week. Senate Majority Leader McConnell filed for cloture to end debate on the nomination of Dan Collins, one of President Trump’s currently pending nominees to the Ninth Circuit. McConnell also filed for cloture on four other district court nominees.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Dan Bress, another of President Trump’s pending nominees to the Ninth Circuit.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 157

Courts of Appeals: 7

District/Specialty Courts*: 150

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 60

Courts of Appeals: 3

District/Specialty Courts*: 57

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Dan Bress (9th) 2/6/2019 103 No 5/22/2019 Peter Phipps (3rd) 5/13/2019 7 No Not yet scheduled

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor Dan Collins (9th) 11/13/2018 188 4/4/2019

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes:37

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts: 36

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 9

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 22

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 22

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 10

District/Specialty Courts: 12

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 107

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 40

District/Specialty Courts: 65