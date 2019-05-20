Judicial-Nominations Update

Last week the Senate voted to confirm Ken Lee (Ninth Circuit) — the 40th circuit court nominee confirmed since Inauguration Day — along with two other district court nominees.
And more confirmations are expected this week. Senate Majority Leader McConnell filed for cloture to end debate on the nomination of Dan Collins, one of President Trump’s currently pending nominees to the Ninth Circuit. McConnell also filed for cloture on four other district court nominees.
On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Dan Bress, another of President Trump’s pending nominees to the Ninth Circuit.
Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:
Current and known future vacancies: 157
Courts of Appeals: 7
District/Specialty Courts*: 150
Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 60
Courts of Appeals: 3
District/Specialty Courts*: 57
* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court
Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings
|Nominee (Circuit)
|Original Nomination
Date
|Days Since Original Nomination
|Both Blue Slips Returned?
|Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
|Dan Bress (9th)
|2/6/2019
|103
|No
|5/22/2019
|Peter Phipps (3rd)
|5/13/2019
|7
|No
|Not yet scheduled
Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes
|Nominee (Circuit)
|Original Nomination Date
|Days Since Original Nomination
|Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
|None
Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes
|Nominee (Circuit)
|Nomination Date
|Days Since Original Nomination
|Date Reported to Senate Floor
|Dan Collins (9th)
|11/13/2018
|188
|4/4/2019
Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes:37
Courts of Appeals: 1
District/Specialty Courts: 36
Days Pending
- # of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1
- # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3
- # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 9
- # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 22
Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 22
Supreme Court: 0
Courts of Appeals: 10
District/Specialty Courts: 12
Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 107
Supreme Court: 2
Courts of Appeals: 40
District/Specialty Courts: 65