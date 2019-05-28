Judicial-Nominations Update

Last week the Senate voted to confirm five more judicial nominees, including Dan Collins to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Collins marks the 41st circuit court judge confirmed since Inauguration Day and fills a seat previously held by Judge Harry Pregerson.

The Senate is in recess this week and will return next Monday, June 3rd.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 153

Courts of Appeals: 6

District/Specialty Courts*: 147

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 67

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 65

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Peter Phipps (3rd) 5/13/2019 15 No Not yet scheduled

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Dan Bress (9th) 2/6/2019 111 5/22/2019

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 32

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 32

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 9

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 22

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 27

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 11

District/Specialty Courts: 16

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 112

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 41

District/Specialty Courts: 69