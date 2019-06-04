Judicial-Nominations Update

The Senate returned from recess yesterday and will return to the task of continuing to confirm judges. The Senate is expected to hold confirmation votes for three judicial nominees this week, including one district nominee and two nominees for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (one of whom was nominated over 600 days ago).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham continues to process nominees steadily. Tomorrow, the Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Peter Phipps, President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Phipps is currently a district judge in the Western District of Pennsylvania and was confirmed last October by a voice vote.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 153

Courts of Appeals: 6

Advertisement

District/Specialty Courts*: 147

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 67

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 65

Advertisement

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Peter Phipps (3rd) 5/13/2019 22 No 6/5/2019

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Dan Bress (9th) 2/6/2019 118 5/22/2019

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes:32

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 32

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 9

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 22

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 27

Supreme Court: 0

Advertisement

Courts of Appeals: 11

District/Specialty Courts: 16

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 112

Supreme Court: 2

Advertisement

Courts of Appeals: 41

District/Specialty Courts: 69