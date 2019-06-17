Judicial-Nominations Update

The Senate held nine — yes nine — confirmation votes for judicial nominees last week, including votes for seven district-court nominees and two Court of Federal Claims nominees. The confirmations are expected to continue this week, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for cloture to end debate on four additional district-court nominees. The Senate has confirmed 36 judicial nominees since January, including 25 district-court nominees and eleven circuit court nominees.

Also last week, the White House announced its intent to nominate three more federal judges, including Halil “Sul” Ozerden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 145

Courts of Appeals: 6

District/Specialty Courts*: 139

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 60

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 58

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Advertisement Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Dan Bress (9th) 2/6/2019 131 5/22/2019 Peter Phipps (3rd) 5/13/2019 35 6/5/2019

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 28

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 28

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 2

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 2

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 8

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 27

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 36

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 11

District/Specialty Courts: 25

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 121

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 41

District/Specialty Courts: 78