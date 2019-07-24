Judicial-Nominations Update

Last week, the Senate confirmed two more judicial nominees, including Peter Phipps to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. With Phipps’s confirmation, the Third Circuit has flipped from the majority of active judges being Democrat-appointed to Republican-appointed.

The full Senate is expected to hold confirmation votes for two more judges this week. One of those nominees is Brian Buescher, President Trump’s nominee to the District of Nebraska. Late last year, Buescher was questioned by Senate Democrats Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono about his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 139

Courts of Appeals: 5

District/Specialty Courts*: 134

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 57

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts*: 56

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden 6/24/19 30 7/17/19

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 42

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 42

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 0

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 16

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 17

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 46

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 13

District/Specialty Courts: 33

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 131

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 43

District/Specialty Courts: 86