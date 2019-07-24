Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Judicial-Nominations Update

By

Last week, the Senate confirmed two more judicial nominees, including Peter Phipps to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. With Phipps’s confirmation, the Third Circuit has flipped from the majority of active judges being Democrat-appointed to Republican-appointed.

The full Senate is expected to hold confirmation votes for two more judges this week. One of those nominees is Brian Buescher, President Trump’s nominee to the District of Nebraska. Late last year, Buescher was questioned by Senate Democrats Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono about his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 139

Courts of Appeals: 5

District/Specialty Courts*: 134

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 57

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts*: 56

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden 6/24/19 30 7/17/19

 Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

 Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 42

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 42

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 0
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 16
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 17

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 46

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 13

District/Specialty Courts: 33

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 131

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 43

District/Specialty Courts: 86

Carrie Severino is chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Why Iran Wants to Get Bombed

By
Rarely has a foreign country seemed so eager to get bombed by the United States as Iran does right now. In its latest provocation, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It wasn’t a subtle operation. Revolutionary Guard forces rappelled onto the tanker from a helicopter, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Other Case against Reparations

By
Reparations are an ethical disaster. Proceeding from a doctrine of collective guilt, they are the penalty for slavery and Jim Crow, sins of which few living Americans stand accused. An offense against common sense as well as morality, reparations would take from Bubba and give to Barack, never mind if the former ... Read More