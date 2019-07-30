Judicial-Nominations Update

Bench Memos

The Senate is planning to adjourn for its August recess on Thursday, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell intends to confirm a whole lot of judges before that happens.

Last week, McConnell filed for cloture (to end debate) on 19 district court nominees.  Confirming all 19 judges is going to require cooperation on the part of Senate Democrats, given that they have continued to require time-consuming cloture and roll call votes for even the most uncontroversial judicial nominees. But the group of 19 that McConnell has put up is a bipartisan one, including a few nominees from very blue states. Assuming that all 19 nominees are confirmed this week, this would be a big step in tackling the list of 40 judicial nominees that are currently awaiting confirmation votes.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies:  137

Courts of Appeals:  5

District/Specialty Courts*: 132

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies:  55

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts*: 54

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

 Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden 6/24/19 36 7/17/19

 Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

 Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 40

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 40

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 0
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 15
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 16

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 48

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 13

District/Specialty Courts: 35

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 133

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 43

District/Specialty Courts: 88

