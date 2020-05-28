Bench Memos

Judicial-Nominations Update

As states around the country begin to reopen, the Senate remains busy processing judicial nominations. Last Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing for Fifth Circuit nominee Cory Wilson. In addition, the Senate confirmed three district court nominees last week.

This week, the Senate is in recess, but next week, it is expected to confirm at least two additional district court judges. If both are confirmed, President Trump will be only two Article III judicial confirmations away from 200 since his inauguration.

Below is a full update on the status of the president’s judicial nominations. Notice that the number of judges who were confirmed after going through the Judiciary Committee has now exceeded the 200 mark. That number includes five federal claims judges, which are authorized by Article I of the Constitution, and one Article IV territorial district judge. Article III judges are life-tenured, and due to their significance, we have added that category — a number that now stands at 196 since inauguration day — to the others we report below.

Current and known future vacancies: 86

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 84

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 49

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 47

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Justin Walker 5/4/20 23 5/6/20
Cory Wilson 5/4/20 23 5/20/20

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 18

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 18

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 4
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 4
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 5

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 117

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 21

District/Specialty Courts*: 96

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day202

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/Specialty Courts*: 149

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims, Territorial Courts, and the International Trade Court

Art. III Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 196

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/International Trade Courts: 143

