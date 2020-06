Judicial-Nominations Update

After returning from recess last week, the Senate resumed its work on judicial nominees. It confirmed two more district court judges this week, bringing the total number of Trump-nominated Article III judges to 198, and reported Justin Walker’s nomination to the D.C. Circuit to the Senate.

Below is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations.

Current and known future vacancies: 84

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 82

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 48

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 46

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Cory Wilson 5/4/20 32 5/20/20

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor Justin Walker 5/4/20 32 6/4/20

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 17

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts*: 16

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 4

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 4

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 5

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 119

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 21

District/Specialty Courts*: 98

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 204

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/Specialty Courts*: 151

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims, Territorial Courts, and the International Trade Courts

All Article III Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 198

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/International Trade Courts: 145