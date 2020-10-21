Judicial-Nominations Update

Bench Memos

The big news on the judicial nominations front is, of course, the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following her hearings last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will be holding an executive business meeting tomorrow, when it is expected to vote her nomination out to the full Senate, along with those of four district-court nominees and a federal claims-court nominee. Yesterday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a cloture motion for Southern District of Ohio nominee Michael Newman, so we expect at least one more judicial confirmation to occur this week.

McConnell has also announced a Senate floor vote for Judge Barrett on Monday, October 26. Upon her confirmation, her Seventh Circuit seat would become vacant. There are no other federal appellate vacancies at this time.

Below is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations.

Current and planned future vacancies: 68

Supreme Court: 1

Courts of Appeals: 1

District/Specialty Courts*: 66

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 41

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 41

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 13

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 13

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 0
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 0
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 0
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 13

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 140

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 23

District/Specialty Courts*: 117

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day225

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/Specialty Courts*: 170

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims, Territorial Courts, and the International Trade Courts

All Article III Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 218

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/International Trade Courts: 163

