Judicial-Nominations Update

The Senate began its August recess at the end of last week, but not before Mitch McConnell filed for cloture on five district court nominees. Since the June 24 confirmation of Cory Wilson to the Fifth Circuit, President Trump and the Senate have filled all federal appellate vacancies, so only lower court vacancies remain to be filled at this point. But there still remains much work to be done on that front.

Below is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations.

Current and known future vacancies: 81

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 81

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 48

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 48

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 24

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 24

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 4

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 4

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 5

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 13

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 124

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 23

District/Specialty Courts*: 101

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 209

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/Specialty Courts*: 154

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims, Territorial Courts, and the International Trade Courts

All Article III Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 203

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/International Trade Courts: 148