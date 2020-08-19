Judicial-Nominations Update

Bench Memos

The Senate began its August recess at the end of last week, but not before Mitch McConnell filed for cloture on five district court nominees. Since the June 24 confirmation of Cory Wilson to the Fifth Circuit, President Trump and the Senate have filled all federal appellate vacancies, so only lower court vacancies remain to be filled at this point. But there still remains much work to be done on that front.

Below is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations.

Current and known future vacancies: 81

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 81

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 48

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 48

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
None

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes 

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 24

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 24

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 4
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 4
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 5
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 13

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 124

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 23

District/Specialty Courts*: 101

All Nominees (via Judiciary Committee) Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day209

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/Specialty Courts*: 154

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims, Territorial Courts, and the International Trade Courts

All Article III Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 203

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 53

District/International Trade Courts: 148

NR PLUS World

History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong

By
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
Queen Kamala’s Imperial Aspirations

By
Kamala Harris does not want to be the president of the United States. She wants to be the queen of the post-constitutional remnants of what used to be the United States. On first reading, this might seem like a hysterical and overblown claim, but it’s actually quite easy to support. All one has to do is read ... Read More
Media

Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

By

By
Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn’t mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It’s the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
