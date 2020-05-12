Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Judicial-Nominations Update

By

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham are demonstrating that the U.S. Senate generally, and the confirmation of judges specifically, is an essential business. One that can operate quite smoothly during this pandemic. Last Wednesday, the Committee held a hearing for Judge Justin Walker’s elevation to the D.C. Circuit in a format that enabled all members to participate while socially distancing. Those in the hearing room all sat at least six feet apart from each other, and members who wished to ask questions from other locations were able to do so via live video.

The Committee will hold its next markup this Thursday, May 14, with six district and two federal claims court nominees on the agenda. The overall number of Trump judicial confirmations still stands at 199, with the 200 mark expected to be hit soon.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 89

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 87

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 48

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 46

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Cory Wilson 5/4/20 8 No Not Yet Scheduled

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Justin Walker 5/4/20 8 5/6/20

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 13

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 13

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 3
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 4

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 114

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 21

District/Specialty Courts*: 93

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 199

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/Specialty Courts*: 146

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Damning Defense of the FBI

By
Former DOJ official Mary McCord has an op-ed in the New York Times objecting to how the DOJ used an interview with her in its Flynn filing. She argues that the filing twists her quotes to justify dropping the case. But her piece isn’t much of a defense of the FBI. Here is the crux of it: The potential for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Damning Defense of the FBI

By
Former DOJ official Mary McCord has an op-ed in the New York Times objecting to how the DOJ used an interview with her in its Flynn filing. She argues that the filing twists her quotes to justify dropping the case. But her piece isn’t much of a defense of the FBI. Here is the crux of it: The potential for ... Read More