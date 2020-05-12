Judicial-Nominations Update

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham are demonstrating that the U.S. Senate generally, and the confirmation of judges specifically, is an essential business. One that can operate quite smoothly during this pandemic. Last Wednesday, the Committee held a hearing for Judge Justin Walker’s elevation to the D.C. Circuit in a format that enabled all members to participate while socially distancing. Those in the hearing room all sat at least six feet apart from each other, and members who wished to ask questions from other locations were able to do so via live video.

The Committee will hold its next markup this Thursday, May 14, with six district and two federal claims court nominees on the agenda. The overall number of Trump judicial confirmations still stands at 199, with the 200 mark expected to be hit soon.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 89

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 87

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 48

Courts of Appeals: 2

District/Specialty Courts*: 46

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Cory Wilson 5/4/20 8 No Not Yet Scheduled

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date Justin Walker 5/4/20 8 5/6/20

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor None

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 13

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 13

Days Pending

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 600 days ago: 1

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 3

# of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 4

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 114

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 21

District/Specialty Courts*: 93

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate since Inauguration Day: 199

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 51

District/Specialty Courts*: 146

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court