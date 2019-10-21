Judicial-Nominations Update

Bench Memos

The White House is continuing to nominate federal judges and the Senate is continuing to process and confirm those nominees. As mentioned in my last update, nominees have been selected for all eight existing vacancies on the federal appellate courts — a testament to the efficiency and diligence of the White House and the Senate in steadily filling these positions. And with the Senate in session until Thanksgiving, we can expect more confirmations in the coming weeks.

Here is a full update on the status of President Trump’s federal judicial nominations:

Current and known future vacancies: 120

Courts of Appeals: 8

District/Specialty Courts*: 112

Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 55

Courts of Appeals: 8

District/Specialty Courts*: 47

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination

Date

 Days Since Original Nomination Both Blue Slips Returned? Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Lawrence VanDyke (9th) 10/15/19 6 No TBD
Patrick Bumatay (9th) 10/15/19 6 No TBD

Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Judiciary Committee Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Original Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Judiciary Committee Hearing Date
Halil Suleyman “Sul” Ozerden (5th) 6/24/19 119 7/17/19
Steven Menashi (2nd) 9/9/19 42 9/11/19
Danielle Hunsaker (9th) 9/19/19 32 9/25/19
William Nardini (2nd) 9/19/19 32 9/25/19
Barbara Lagoa (11th) 10/15/19

 

 6 10/16/19
Robert Luck (11th) 10/15/19

 

 6 10/16/19

 Court of Appeals Nominees Awaiting Senate Floor Votes

Nominee (Circuit) Nomination Date Days Since Original Nomination Date Reported to Senate Floor
None

 Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes: 20

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts*: 20

Days Pending

  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 500 days ago: 6
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 400 days ago: 6
  • # of pending nominees originally nominated > 300 days ago: 12

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate during the 116th Congress: 73

Supreme Court: 0

Courts of Appeals: 13

District/Specialty Courts*: 60

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate Since Inauguration Day: 158

Supreme Court: 2

Courts of Appeals: 43

District/Specialty Courts*: 113

* Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

