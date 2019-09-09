Tomorrow is the official release date of Justice Gorsuch’s new book, A Republic, If You Can Keep It, a collection of the Justice’s articles, speeches, and opinions. I’ve bounced around the book over the past couple of weeks—I very much enjoyed the excellent piece on “Originalism and the Constitution” I just read—and highly recommend it both as an interesting account of Justice Gorsuch’s understanding of the Constitution and the judicial role and a window into the appealing character and personality of Justice Scalia’s successor.

Disclosure: The book has the same publisher (Crown Forum) and editor as the two books of Justice Scalia’s works that I’ve already co-edited—Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived and On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer—as well as of the hitherto-undisclosed third Scalia volume that is coming next.