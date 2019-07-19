Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Justice Kagan Explains Why Roe v. Wade Should Be Overruled

By

In a talk yesterday, Justice Kagan emphatically stated that she will “never accept” the Supreme Court’s end-of-Term ruling in Rucho v. Common Cause, in which the Court ruled by a 5-4 vote that claims of excessive partisan gerrymandering present “political questions” that lack any judicially discoverable and manageable standards for resolving them and therefore cannot be decided by the federal courts. Kagan explained that she wrote her dissent in part “to convince the future”—to help set the stage for the case’s eventual overruling.

I think that Kagan is completely right on the meta-principle that she is setting forth—that some rulings are so wrong that no justice should ever be obligated to acquiesce in them. Whether that meta-principle fairly applies to Rucho is, of course, a separate matter. For present purposes, I will simply note that that meta-principle amply explains why the Supreme Court justices who recognize how “tragically wrong” Roe v. Wade is (to borrow Kagan’s assessment of Rucho) should vote to overrule it.

More broadly, Kagan’s comments illustrate that there are no neutral principles of stare decisis that can be divorced from underlying understandings of what the Constitution means.

Most Popular

White House

The Trump Steamroller

By
As we settle into high summer and the period of maximum difficulty in finding anything to fill in hours of television news, especially 24/7 news television, two well-established political trends are emerging in this pre-electoral period: The president’s opponents continue to dig themselves into foxholes that ... Read More
White House

Trump and the ‘Racist Tweets’

By
What does “racist” even mean anymore? Racism is the headline on President Trump’s Sunday tweets -- the media-Democrat complex assiduously describes them as “racist tweets” as if that were a fact rather than a trope. I don’t think they were racist; I think they were abjectly stupid. Like many ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar Is Completely Assimilated

By
Beto O’Rourke, the losing Texas Senate candidate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate, had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole. The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville, Tenn., last week: ... Read More
Sports

We All Wanted to Love the Women’s Soccer Team

By
For the first time in my life, I did not root for an American team. Whatever the sport, I have always rooted American. And if those who called in to my radio show were representative of my audience, many millions of Americans made the same sad choice. It takes a lot for people like me not to root for an ... Read More
Elections

How Beto Made Himself into White-Privilege Guy

By
Robert Francis O’Rourke is white. If it’s any consolation, he’s very sorry about that. “Beto” has been running from his Irish ancestry for some time now. Long before the Left fell headlong into the logical termini of its triune fascination with race, power, and privilege, O’Rourke sensed that there ... Read More