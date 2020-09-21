May Her Memory Be a Blessing

May the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg be a blessing to all those who knew and loved her, and may God console them in their grief.
Most Popular
The Two Women at the Top of the Supreme Court List
President Trump has announced that he will pick a woman for the Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But which one? The New York Times reports that in a phone call with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Trump is said to have mentioned two female appellate court judges — Amy Coney ... Read More
Why There Has Never Been a Supreme Court Justice Confirmed in the Fall of a Presidential Election Year
I have previously written up the history (mainly here and here) of Supreme Court nominations in presidential election years, or in lame-duck sessions following a presidential election. To summarize: there have been 29 such vacancies, and presidents made nominations for all of them, in most cases promptly: In ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
‘No Right’: Schumer Claims It Would ‘Spell the End’ of the Senate If Republicans Fill Ginsburg Vacancy
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed Monday that Republicans have “no right” to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election, and said doing so would “spell the end” of the Senate. Schumer’s comments came in a ... Read More
Chuck Schumer Learned Nothing from Harry Reid’s Greatest Mistake
Harry Reid’s decision to use the “nuclear option” and change Senate rules to push through Barack Obama’s nominees for district and appellate-court positions has been rightly mocked as one of the more glaring political blunders of the past two decades. That decision, which he said “had to be done,” has ... Read More
Blue Today, Bluer Tomorrow
Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes? Chico Marx in Duck Soup (1933) The long-rising blue tide that has colored American politics and values may have crested, but it could still have enough momentum to make it through the election year. Even if Trump is somehow reelected, the wielders of power and ... Read More
Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Politics, Not Precedent
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary American life and leaves it with glowing admiration from even those who disagreed with her. That’s all any of us can hope for. It is an unseemly but by now commonplace sign of our times that, even though she passed away just as Rosh Hashanah had begun, the ... Read More
The Myth of Merrick Garland’s Poor Treatment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing has revived the myth of Merrick Garland’s mistreatment. In a New York Times piece, Adam Liptak and Sheryl Stolberg write that Senate Republicans’ decision not to confirm Garland in 2016 — after the death of conservative mainstay Antonin Scalia -- to a lifetime appointment on ... Read More
Black Lives Matter Removes Language about Disrupting the Nuclear Family from Website
The official Black Lives Matter website no longer includes language encouraging the “disruption” of the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.” The language had been featured on the site's "What We Believe" page, in which the group had laid out its support for various extreme policies and ideals ... Read More
The Constitutional Rule on Filling Supreme Court Vacancies in an Election Year
Joe Biden and Lindsey Graham have both flip-flopped on the appropriateness of confirming a new Supreme Court justice during a presidential election year. While pushing for the confirmation of 2016 Obama-appointee Merrick Garland, then-vice president Biden, who had served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary ... Read More
