Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Misframing the Title VII SOGI Debate

By

I discussed in these posts the pseudo-textualist arguments being made in support of the claim that Title VII’s ban on employment practices that “discriminate … because of … sex” prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. In support of those argument, the pseudo-textualists falsely claim that the Department of Justice and other defenders of the longstanding understanding of Title VII are resting their position on the unenacted intentions of members of Congress in 1964 rather than on the original public meaning of Title VII. In particular, they repeatedly invoke, as though it helps them, the statement in Justice Scalia’s unanimous opinion in Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services (1998) that “it is ultimately the provisions of our laws rather than the principal concerns of our legislators by which we are governed.”

But DOJ and its allies embrace this passage from Oncale. Far from relying on the “principal concerns” of members of Congress in 1964, they explicitly argue that the “ordinary public meaning of ‘sex’ in 1964 is dispositive.” (DOJ Brief at 19.) What’s more, they show that Oncale’s reading of Title VII fully supports their position. In a passage that the pseudo-textualists prefer to ignore, Justice Scalia’s unanimous opinion in Oncale quoted with approval this statement from an earlier concurring opinion by Justice Ginsburg:

“The critical issue, Title VII’s text indicates, is whether members of one sex are exposed to disadvantageous terms or conditions of employment to which members of the other sex are not exposed.”

Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity does not expose “members of one sex … to disadvantageous terms or conditions of employment to which members of the other sex are not exposed.” Oncale’s reading of Title VII thus defeats the brief’s claim.

I’m sorry to see that today’s Washington Post article on the Title VII cases falls hook, line, and sinker for the pseudo-textualist misframing:

No one argues that Congress in 1964 intended to protect LGBTQ individuals; homosexual conduct was illegal in the vast majority of the country. The solicitor general said that basic fact should decide the cases.

“In 1964, the ordinary public meaning of ‘sex’ was biological sex,” [solicitor general Noel] Francisco wrote. Congress is free to make clear that Title VII includes sexual orientation and transgender status, Francisco said, but it has repeatedly turned down attempts to change the law to do so.

The plaintiffs and their lawyers say that the statute’s text, not what Congress intended, should hold. That is something of a switch — usually it is conservatives making such a textualist argument — and the lawyers point to an unlikely ally: the late justice Antonin Scalia.

In a 1998 ruling in a case called Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Scalia wrote for the court that male-on-male sexual harassment was covered by Title VII even though it is not mentioned in the statute or envisioned by Congress.

“It is ultimately the provisions of our laws rather than the principal concerns of our legislators by which we are governed,” Scalia wrote, adding that same-sex harassment need not be “the principal evil Congress was concerned with.”

“We’re the textualists here,” said Ria Tabacco Mar, an attorney for the ACLU, which is representing the Zarda estate. “We’re the ones pointing to the words of the statute.”

Note that in the first passages I’ve italicized the article accurately quotes DOJ’s brief as making an argument based on “ordinary public meaning” but somehow mischaracterizes that argument as resting on what “Congress in 1964 intended” but didn’t express in text. Remarkable. (By the way, I don’t mean to single out the Post for criticism. It wouldn’t surprise me if this media misframing is widespread; I simply ran across it in the Post.)

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More