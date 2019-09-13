A Look at President Trump’s New Judicial Nominees

Bench Memos

Today, President Trump announced a new wave of judicial nominees, which includes two nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Eleventh Circuit: Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.

Lagoa and Luck currently serve as justices on the Supreme Court of Florida—both appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis this past January. And both have extensive experience serving as lower court judges in Florida prior to that (Lagoa for 13 years and Luck for 19).

Lagoa and Luck are superstars in the Florida judiciary, and they will shine on the Eleventh Circuit as well. The following two posts provide a more detailed snapshots of these two individuals.

Carrie Severino is chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network.

