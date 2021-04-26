Congrats to Catholic University’s law school on a major grant it has received in support of its new Project for Constitutional Originalism and the Catholic Intellectual Tradition. As the CUA press release explains, the grant “is intended to create an intellectual center for the study of how the United States Constitution’s original, distinctly American vision of ensuring the protection and flourishing of the human person emulates important aspects of the Catholic intellectual tradition.”

Relatedly: Joel Alicea, whose excellent originalist scholarship I’ve highlighted, joined the CUA law school faculty last summer. Alicea is, among his many distinctions, a former law clerk to Justice Samuel Alito and to Ninth Circuit judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain.