Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Ninth Circuit Enjoins Nevada Covid Order Discriminating Against Houses of Worship

By

In an important ruling today, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel ruled that the Supreme Court’s recent religious-liberty decision in Roman Catholic Diocese v. Cuomo compels it to grant Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley preliminary injunctive relief against Nevada governor Steve Sisolak’s covid directive that treats houses of worship less favorably than “numerous secular activities and entities” such as casinos, bowling alleys, retail restaurants, and arcades. One version of the directive imposed a 50-person cap on indoor attendance at houses of worship (and at movie theaters, museums, art galleries, and some other places), while allowing a much higher attendance of 50% of fire-code capacity for these other entities.

Back in July, the Supreme Court had denied Calvary Chapel relief, by a 5-4 vote.

The current version of the governor’s directive limits houses of worship to the lesser of 25% of fire-code capacity or 50 persons, while imposing only a 25% limit on casinos and the like. So the injunctive relief that the panel awards imposes that same 25% limit, without the 50-person cap. More broadly, it virtually guarantees that Calvary Chapel and other houses of worship will benefit from any further relaxation of the limit on casinos.

The panel opinion was written by Judge Milan D. Smith Jr. and was joined by Judge Danny J. Boggs (visiting from the Sixth Circuit) and Judge Mark J. Bennett. All three panel members were appointed by Republican presidents.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Media

Keeping Our Sanity

By
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ... Read More
Media

Keeping Our Sanity

By
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More