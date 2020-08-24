Ninth Circuit Habeas Mischief?

In a pair of orders today (in Jones v. Shinn and Ramirez v. Shinn), the Ninth Circuit denied en banc review of panel rulings that allowed Arizona prisoners on death row to pursue their federal habeas claims that their postconviction counsel in state habeas proceedings had provided constitutionally inadequate assistance.

In a dissent from each order, Judge Daniel P. Collins, joined by seven of his colleagues, objects that the panel decisions “disregard controlling Supreme Court precedent by creating a new judge-made exception to the restrictions imposed by the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act on the use of new evidence in habeas corpus proceedings.” For any habeas specialists out there, here’s the core of Collins’s explanation (some citations omitted or simplified):