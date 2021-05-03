Ohio Federalist Society Conference

I’m looking forward to taking part this Friday in the Federalist Society’s 2021 Ohio Lawyers Chapters Conference. I’ll be on a panel titled “Departmentalism: What Is the Executive Role in Interpreting Laws?” (I’ve addressed this and related topics in House and Senate testimony as well as in a handful of articles.)

The conference features two other panels—“Interpreting State Constitutions” and “View from the Bench: Newly Confirmed Judges Share Their Perspectives”—and a keynote address by retired D.C. Circuit judge Janice Rogers Brown.

Judge Brown is one of a dozen or so judges with a role in the conference. Also taking part are four Sixth Circuit judges, three federal district judges, three state supreme court judges, and an Ohio appellate judge. Ohio attorney general Dave Yost is also a panelist.