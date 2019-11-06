Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

On C-SPAN on Trump’s Judicial Appointments

By

I had the pleasure of appearing on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal for 45 minutes this morning to discuss President Trump’s record of judicial appointments. Thanks to host Bill Scanlan for the opportunity.

