Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

On Confirmations of District Judges

By

Lots of attention has properly been paid to President Trump’s remarkable record of achievement on federal appellate nominations. Over the course of three years, Trump has now had 50 appellate nominees confirmed. That compares very favorably to President Obama’s total of 55 over his eight years in office. Plus, Trump’s appellate nominees have, overall, been of a remarkably high caliber. Even Ian Millhiser, an outspoken critic of judicial conservatism, acknowledges in this interesting Vox article that Trump has “identif[ied] many of the most talented conservative stalwarts in the entire legal profession to place on the bench” and that “based solely on objective legal credentials, the average Trump [appellate] appointee has a far more impressive résumé than any past president’s [appellate] nominees.”

That said, I’ll offer a few quick observations here on district-court nominations:

1. One critical fact to keep in mind on district-court nominations is that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s blue-slip policy remains in full force on those nominations. That means that home-state senators have an effective veto over district-court nominees. So in “blue states” (which I will define here to mean states with two Democratic senators) and in “purple states” (states with one Democratic senator), the White House has to strike deals with Democratic senators if it wants to get district-court nominees confirmed. That’s why you’ll find examples of Trump’s district-court nominees who are essentially the picks of home-state Democratic senators.

2. The Senate has confirmed 120 of Trump’s district-judge nominees. (President Obama had 97 confirmed in his first three years.) More than half—67—of those confirmations have occurred over the past eight months, in the aftermath of the Senate’s adoption of a rule limiting the (never or rarely used) hours of post-cloture debate on district-court nominations.

There are currently 18 district-court nominations awaiting action on the Senate floor. Of the 18, 13 are from blue or purple states (and have thus already cleared the blue-slip hurdle), so you’d think that there would be a deal to get most or all confirmed before the Senate recesses for the year (probably at the end of next week). But we’ll see.

There are 7 district-court nominees who will soon be reported out of committee and 17 more who await their committee hearing.

3. There are some 50 or so district-court vacancies (both for current vacancies and declared future vacancies) for which there are not nominations. That includes, for example, six vacancies in the District of New Jersey, two of which date back to early 2015.

On longstanding vacancies on which the White House and home-state Democratic senators haven’t yet been able to strike a deal, it seems unlikely that they will be able to do so before the 2020 elections.

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More