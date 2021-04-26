Pensacola Event on The Essential Scalia

Fully vaccinated, I’ll be hitting the road for a speaking engagement for the first time in over a year. On Thursday, I’ll be in Pensacola with the Emerald Coast lawyers chapter of the Federalist Society to discuss The Essential Scalia: On the Constitution, the Courts, and the Rule of Law, which I co-edited with Sixth Circuit judge Jeffrey Sutton and which, I am very pleased to say, has earned high acclaim. More info on the event here.

Advertisement

On the same trip, my wife and I will attend our son’s “winging” ceremony, marking his graduation from the Navy’s flight school.