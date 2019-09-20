Bench Memos

White House

President Trump’s New Wave of Judicial Nominees

By

Today, President Trump announced a new wave of judicial nominees, which includes four new district court picks and Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

VanDyke currently serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice. An experienced appellate attorney, he previously served as Solicitor General of both Montana and Nevada. If confirmed, he would become the only circuit judge to have served as Solicitor General for two states.

Patrick Bumatay is a federal prosecutor in the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California in San Diego and veteran of the Department of Justice. During the second Bush administration, he worked in the Office of Legal Policy, where he worked on Supreme Court and other judicial nominations, before moving to the Associate Attorney General’s office. During this administration, he was detailed to advise the attorney general on criminal matters, including national opioid strategy.

It is difficult to envision better experience to bring to the Ninth Circuit bench. The following posts provide  more detailed profiles of the nominees.

Carrie Severino is chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network.

