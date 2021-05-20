Bench Memos

Re: Florida Supreme Court Prohibits Approval of ABA’s CLE Programs

As a follow-up to this post of mine from a month ago, I’m pleased to pass along that the American Bar Association recognizes that the Florida supreme court’s order prohibiting diversity quotas for Continuing Legal Education programs means that the ABA’s CLE programs are ineligible for CLE credit in Florida.

