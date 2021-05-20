Re: Florida Supreme Court Prohibits Approval of ABA’s CLE Programs

As a follow-up to this post of mine from a month ago, I’m pleased to pass along that the American Bar Association recognizes that the Florida supreme court’s order prohibiting diversity quotas for Continuing Legal Education programs means that the ABA’s CLE programs are ineligible for CLE credit in Florida.

Ed Whelan is a Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and holds EPPC’s Antonin Scalia Chair in Constitutional Studies. He is a regular contributor to NRO’s Bench Memos. He is co-editor of The Essential Scalia: On the Constitution, the Courts, and the Rule of Law. @EdWhelanEPPC