I’m pleased to see that Chief Justice Roberts has denied D.C. Circuit chief judge Sri Srinivasan’s ill-founded request to transfer Demand Justice’s smear of Judge Thomas Griffith to another circuit. The Chief Justice has soundly determined that a transfer is not appropriate because Srinivasan’s order “does not meet the prerequisites for identification of a complaint under Rule 5”—as I explained in my point 4 of my post two days ago.

It’s long past time for Srinivasan to dismiss the sham charge.