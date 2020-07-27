Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Re: Senate Democrats Ignorantly Bully Eleventh Circuit Judges

By

A follow-up to this post from last week: In a thorough 25-page opinion, Eleventh Circuit judges Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa persuasively explain why they are denying the motion of plaintiffs to disqualify them from taking part in the en banc proceeding in Jones v. DeSantis.

Most Popular

NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More