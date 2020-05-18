Re: Title VII, Compositionality and ‘Discriminate Against’

Three weeks ago, I highlighted an interesting new paper by James C. Phillips, a scholar at Stanford law school’s Constitutional Law Center, that bears on the question whether Title VII’s bar on “discriminat[ion] against any individual … because of such individual’s … sex” bars discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Phillips has called to my attention his response to a critique, so I direct interested readers to the exchange.

On Phillips’s rejoinder to the charge that he has “effectively incorporate[d] purpose into the very meaning of the words of the statute,” I’d simply add this passage from Justice Scalia: