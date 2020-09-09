Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Renatha Francis’s Appointment to the Florida Supreme Court in Jeopardy

By

In May, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced his selection of Justice-designate Renatha Francis to the state’s highest court. Francis is currently a circuit judge in Palm Beach County.

When DeSantis announced that Francis’ appointment, he said that it would take effect on September 24, when she meets an eligibility requirement for ten years of membership in the Florida Bar. The Florida constitution requires justices to serve ten years in the Florida Bar prior to holding office. The text of the Florida constitution, however, does not require ten years of bar membership before a lawyer or judge may apply or be nominated and selected for office.

Moreover, the Florida supreme court previously held in Miller v. Mendez that the eligibility requirements must be met at the time a justice takes office, not earlier.  Another Florida supreme court opinion (Lawson v. Page) held that the governor’s appointment is not complete until the governor issues a commission to the justice, which in this case will happen on September 24, when Francis will meet all eligibility requirements, including the ten-year bar-membership threshold.

The nine-member Judicial Nominating Commission relied on this text and those precedents when it evaluated the applicants and certified a slate of nominees, which included Francis. Governor DeSantis similarly relied on the same authority when he announced Francis’ selection on May 26th.

Nonetheless, Democratic state house representative Geraldine Thompson petitioned to invalidate Justice Francis’s appointment. After initially denying Representative Thompson’s petition, yesterday the Florida supreme court took the extraordinary step of allowing Thompson to amend her petition to state a new claim after the case had been fully briefed and decided on the merits. Perhaps even more surprising was that yesterday the court issued an order for the governor to show cause why the court should not order him to pick a new justice from a group of seven of the initial nine nominees. The court gave the governor only one day to respond to the amended petition and the order to show cause.

It is impossible to speculate on what the Florida supreme court will do next, but if it takes the extreme step of declaring Francis’s prior nomination and selection defective in the face of the court’s prior precedents, the legally appropriate remedy must allow the Judicial Nominating Commission to reconvene and certify a new slate of nominees in light of the court’s new interpretation of the eligibility requirements.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More