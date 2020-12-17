Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Scalia Books for Christmas

By

Are you looking for books to give to family members or friends? Or to suggest that they give you? Let me propose any—or all!—of the three collections of Justice Scalia’s writings that I had the privilege of co-editing, all three of which have received outstanding reviews. (I don’t receive royalties on any of the books, by the way, so I am not making a self-interested pitch.)

The first volume, published in 2017, is the New York Times bestselling Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived, a delightful collection of dozens of Justice Scalia’s speeches on topics as varied as the law, faith, virtue, pastimes, and heroes and friends. This volume features a touching foreword by Justice Ginsburg. It should be of general interest to all readers.

The second, published last year, is On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer. As the double meaning of the book’s subtitle suggests, On Faith collects Justice Scalia’s thoughts both about religious belief and about the place of religion in American public life. The collection includes speeches, excerpts from some of Justice Scalia’s Supreme Court opinions, and reflections on his faith by his friends, colleagues, law clerks, and family. On Faith also features a beautiful foreword by Justice Thomas, a moving introduction by Fr. Paul Scalia, and Fr. Scalia’s powerful homily at his father’s funeral Mass.

The third, published three months ago, is The Essential Scalia: On the Constitution, the Courts, and the Rule of Law. The volume, which includes a wonderful foreword by Justice Kagan, has been hailed as “an extraordinary collection of Justice Scalia’s legal writings—the best introduction to his legal thought,” “fantastic,” “an education in Americanism, and in the distinct and central place that the law and the Constitution have in the life of our republic,” and “the best one-volume compendium of the Justice’s erudition and wit.” Every lawyer, every law student, and everyone interested in the American legal system should enjoy this book.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More