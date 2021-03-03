Senator Rubio Opposes Wasserman Schultz’s Effort to Erode Blue Slip for District Nominees

In response to my post about the effort by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other House Democrats from Florida to set up their own commission to vet candidates for federal district judgeships (and executive-branch positions) in Florida, I’m pleased to have received this statement from Sen. Marco Rubio’s office:

We can’t stop Joe Biden from consulting with whomever he wants in picking nominees, but this effort has no legitimacy in our eyes with regards to our advise-and-consent role.

Given that both Senator Rubio and Senator Rick Scott oppose Wasserman Schultz’s undertaking, I hope that no Republican lawyers in Florida will lend their support to her commission.