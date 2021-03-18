Senator Sasse Calls Out Senator Whitehouse’s Tin-Hat Paranoia

Sen. Ben Sasse on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018 (Andrew Harnik/Reuters)

Senator Ben Sasse is calling out Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on his latest fit of paranoia. On the heels of the spectacle of a subcommittee hearing last week to showcase the Rhode Island Democrat’s dark-money theories, Whitehouse is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into what he says may have been a “fake” investigation by the FBI of Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court nomination.

Recall that in addition to the half a dozen previous background checks done on Kavanaugh throughout his career, the FBI investigated the scurrilous allegations of misconduct made by Christine Blasey Ford and others at the eleventh hour in a desperate attempt to sink his nomination. Now, Whitehouse is going after the FBI for supposedly failing to conduct a thorough investigation.

But really his target is Justice Kavanaugh, and Sasse made that clear in comments to National Review. “A United States Senator who once peddled lies about a Supreme Court nominee is now trying to weaponize the DOJ against a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” Sasse asserted. “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.”

In the Nebraska Republican’s words, “If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister.”

Read Brittany Bernstein’s NRO reports on this here and here.