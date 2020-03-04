Senator Schumer Thuggishly Threatens Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh

Senator Schumer made these appalling statements at a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court today:

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Why is Senator Schumer making comments that sure seem to threaten violence against two Supreme Court justices—and that, at a minimum, certainly can reasonably be interpreted that way—if they don’t rule as he wishes? Why, for that matter, is he addressing two Supreme Court justices by their last names and not even extending them the honorific of Justice?

In very limited defense of Schumer: We can all get carried away at times and allow our passion to get the better of our judgment. Plus, President Trump’s grossly inappropriate remarks about judges may well have lowered the bar for what some deem acceptable. But Schumer’s ugly threats go far beyond what even Trump has said.

It is incumbent on Schumer to apologize promptly and fully for his remarks and to repudiate emphatically the proposition that any justice or judge should be threatened with violence.