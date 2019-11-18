Senior-Eligible Judges

The Senate will have the capacity to confirm lots of federal appellate judges in 2020. The only big question is whether there will be many vacancies. The answer to that question turns largely on how many sitting judges who are, or will soon be, eligible to take senior status (or retire) decide to do so.

In April, I identified the dozens of senior-eligible appellate judges. Since that time, six or so have taken senior status or announced their decision to do so. Given the likelihood that other judges will use the year-end holidays to reflect on whether they should follow suit, I figured I would update and republish the list so that you will see where vacancies might arise.

As before, I emphasize that I express no opinion on whether any particular judge should take senior status.

As a general rule, judges appointed by Democratic presidents are much less likely than judges appointed by Republican presidents to step down over the next few months. For that reason, I set forth the judges in two sets.

Here are the 29 appointees of Republican presidents who are (or, as noted, will soon be) eligible to take senior status:

D.C. Circuit: Henderson, Griffith (June 2020) First Circuit: Torruella, Howard (November 2020) Second Circuit: Hall Third Circuit: Smith Fourth Circuit: Niemeyer, Wilkinson, Agee (November 2020) Fifth Circuit: Jones, Smith, Southwick, Owen (June 2020) Sixth Circuit: Gibbons, Griffin Seventh Circuit: Easterbrook, Flaum, Kanne, Rovner Eighth Circuit: Benton, Loken, Shepherd Ninth Circuit: Callahan, Smith, Ikuta (June 2020) Tenth Circuit: Hartz Federal Circuit: Lourie, Newman, Prost

And here is the list of 38 such appointees of Democratic presidents:

D.C. Circuit: Garland, Rogers, Tatel First Circuit: Lynch, Thompson (August 2020) Second Circuit: Cabranes, Chin, Katzmann, Pooler Third Circuit: Ambro, McKee Fourth Circuit: Floyd, Gregory*, King, Motz, Keenan (March 2020), Wynn (August 2020) Fifth Circuit: Dennis, Stewart Sixth Circuit: Clay, Cole, Donald, Moore Seventh Circuit: Wood Ninth Circuit: Berzon, Fletcher, Gould, Graber, McKeown, Paez, Rawlinson, Thomas, Wardlaw Tenth Circuit: Briscoe, Lucero Eleventh Circuit: Wilson Federal Circuit: Dyk, Wallach

* Gregory was recess-appointed to the Fourth Circuit by President Clinton but holds his lifetime position by virtue of President George W. Bush’s appointment.