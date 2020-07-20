Sharp En Banc Ninth Circuit Divide on State-Secrets Privilege/FISA

In addition to the Abu Zubaydah case, the en banc Ninth Circuit divided sharply on a second order today involving the state-secrets privilege—this time in conjunction with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The court denied en banc review of the panel decision against the government in Fazaga v. FBI. (The amended panel decision is attached to the order.) Ten judges dissented.

The case involves claims by three Muslim residents of California that the FBI paid a confidential informant to conduct a covert surveillance program that targeted Muslims based solely on their religious identity. The district court dismissed all but one of the plaintiffs’ claims on the basis of the state-secrets privilege. The panel held, however, that some of the claims shouldn’t have been dismissed and that the district court should have used the secrecy-protective procedure set forth in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to review the state-secrets evidence to determine whether the surveillance was unlawful.

Judge Patrick Bumatay wrote the dissent from denial of rehearing en banc. (Seven judges joined his dissent in toto; two others joined all but one subpart.)

Today’s order runs 144 pages, and I haven’t had time to digest it, much less assess the competing arguments. For those interested in discerning what is in dispute, I will present the opening paragraphs of the dissent (some citations simplified or omitted):