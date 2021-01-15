Some Personal News

Well, job news.

I’m delighted to report that after 17 years at the helm of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, I have successfully recruited the extraordinarily talented Ryan T. Anderson as my successor as EPPC’s president.

Don’t worry (or, for some of you, don’t hope), I’m not going away. On the contrary: I intend to stay at EPPC for many years to come, and I will now be able to dedicate myself full-time to my work on constitutional and judicial issues, rather than juggling that work with the leadership and administrative responsibilities I’ve had as president.

For what it’s worth, I realized last summer that over the past decade and a half I had somehow aged around 15 years. Although I’m blessed to be in good health, I recognized that EPPC’s long-term institutional interests made it sensible for me to explore finding someone younger to fill my role. I surprised EPPC’s board of directors with the news in September. Ryan had already been in my mind as an ideal successor, and the board, on careful review, enthusiastically reached the same judgment.