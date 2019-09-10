Bench Memos

Law & the Courts

Steven Menashi Hearing Tomorrow

By

Tomorrow, Steven Menashi, President Trump’s nominee to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his nominations hearing. Menashi has already been the target of misleading and anti-Semitic smears, which I have written about here on Bench Memos. The following post provides a snapshot of Mr. Menashi’s vast experience and qualifications to be a federal appellate court judge:

Who Is Steven Menashi?

Carrie Severino is chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network.

