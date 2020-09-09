Strong Statement by President Trump on Supreme Court Nominations

As a preface to his list of new Supreme Court candidates, President Trump delivered a very strong statement on why it matters whether he or Joe Biden is making judicial nominations over the next four years. Here’s my cleaned-up version (e.g., capitalization added, typos fixed) of an unofficial transcript I received by email:

The nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make. For this reason, candidates for president owe the American people a specific list of individuals they consider for the United States Supreme Court….

What has always made America exceptional is our reverence for the impartial rule of law. People have come from all over the world to pursue the American dream based on this sacred principle. Equality under the law is the bedrock of our society. It is the principle that inspired American heroes to abolish slavery end segregation, secure civil rights and build the most free and just nation in history.

Unfortunately, there is a growing radical left movement that rejects the principle of equal treatment under the law. If this extreme movement is granted a majority on the Supreme Court, it will fundamentally transform America without a single vote of Congress.

Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech, and require taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortions. They will give our elected bureaucrats the power to destroy millions of American jobs. They will remove the words “under God” from the Pledge of allegiance. They will unilaterally declare the death penalty unconstitutional, even for the most depraved mass murderers. They will erase national borders, cripple police departments, and grant new protections to anarchists, rioter, violent criminals, and terrorists.

In the recent past, many of our most treasured freedoms including religious liberty, free speech, and the right to keep and bear arms have been saved by a single vote on the United States Supreme Court. Our cherished rights are at risk, including the right to life, and our great Second Amendment. Over the next four years, America’s president will choose hundreds of federal judges and in all likelihood, one, two, three, and even four Supreme Court justices. The outcome of these decisions will determine whether we hold fast to our nation’s founding principles or whether they are lost forever.

That is why today, I am announcing 20 additions to my original list of candidates for the United States Supreme Court. Should there be another vacancy on the Supreme Court during my presidency, my nominee will come from the names I have shared with the American public, including the original list, and these 20 additions.

Joe Biden has refused to release his list, perhaps because he knows the names are so extremely far left that they could never withstand public scrutiny or receive acceptance. He must release the list of justices for people to properly make a decision as to how they will vote. It is very important that he do so.