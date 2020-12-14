Supreme Court Slams Ninth Circuit Judges Fletcher and Friedland on Habeas Relief

In a per curiam ruling issued today (available at pp. 8-20 of the order list), the Supreme Court reversed a divided Ninth Circuit panel’s grant of habeas relief. Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan noted their dissent, without any accompanying explanation.

The Court’s ruling slams the panel majority—opinion written by Judge William Fletcher, joined by Judge Michelle Friedland—and vindicates the dissent of Judge John B. Owens (an Obama appointee). The Court’s ruling also vindicates Judge Carlos Bea’s powerful dissent from denial of rehearing en banc, which eleven of his colleagues, including Owens, joined.

Advertisement

Indeed, the Court quotes with obvious approval Bea’s assessments that “the panel majority cast aside . . . AEDPA’s highly deferential standard of review,” that it applied a “de-novo-masquerading-as-deference approach” that the “Supreme Court has repeatedly condemned,” that “there [was] no ignoring the obvious conclusion that a reasonable jurist could conclude that [the prisoner] Kayer was not in fact prejudiced by his counsel’s failings in this case, and more. (AEDPA, the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, restricts the power of federal courts to grant habeas relief.)

That makes it all the more amusing that Fletcher—who seems eager to fill the late Stephen Reinhardt’s robe as the most lawless member of the Ninth Circuit—and Friedland wrote a 20-page concurrence in the denial of rehearing en banc in which they implausibly maintained that their panel opinion had given “all appropriate deference” to the state-court habeas proceedings required by AEDPA.

Some excerpts from the Supreme Court’s ruling (underlining added; some citations omitted):