The Challenge of Seating Justices Who Will Overturn Roe

In a sequel to my Public Discourse essay yesterday on Senator Josh Hawley’s flawed test for Supreme Court candidates, I present the serious obstacles that stand in the way of putting on the Court justices who will overturn Roe. Among them:

A presidential term lasts four years, while a Supreme Court justice’s tenure is for life. The mismatch gives the president and his advisers an incentive to care much more about how a nomination affects the president’s immediate political standing—and, if he is in his first term, his prospects for re-election—than about how it reshapes the Court over the long term. That is especially true when the president and his closest advisers are not lawyers. So among the candidates that the White House counsel presents, the president will be inclined to select the candidate who seems most politically adept and least controversial.

I also explain how factors of character and personality among the candidates compound the difficulty, and I offer very specific advice on how pro-life senators could maximize their influence now: